Shahbaz Sharif concerned at alarmingly high Covid-19 threat level in country

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has expressed that Covid-19 threat levels in Pakistan are alarmingly high.

In his tweets, posted on Thursday, he said, "Threat levels posed by Covid-19 are alarmingly high. I appeal to people from the core of my heart to be extraordinarily careful. “The households should designate one person for necessary outdoor chores. Others should strictly stay home,” he added.

The PML-N thanked all those who conveyed their best wishes and prayed for his recovery from Covid-19. He also advised people to stay home. In his tweets, posted on Thursday, he wrote, "I am deeply touched by your messages and grateful to all those who conveyed their best wishes to me.

“After feeling a bit unwell a couple of days ago, I decided to go for the Covid-19 test. Unfortunately, it turned out to be positive,” he wrote. In the second tweet, Shahbaz Sharif said, "Ever since coming to Pakistan, I have been extremely careful & completely following the advice of health officials. “Except for a couple of unavoidable outings, recently like appearance before NAB, I have been home and conducting most of the meetings online.”