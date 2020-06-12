Donkey population increases by 200,000

ISLAMABAD: Donkeys’ population during the PTI-government has increased by two hundred thousand that jacked up total to 5.5 million, maintaining distinction of being third largest country in donkey population. Whereas, horses, camels and mules population growth almost remained stagnant, the Pakistan’s Economic Survey 2019-20 revealed. In Pakistan, it is the only pack animal whose population is increasing by 100,000 since 2001/02, while other animals including camel, horses and mules population increases with same quantity after six to eight years.

Interestingly, during their five-year tenures, there was increase of 0.4 million donkeys each in the PML-N and PPP governments. President General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf took a decade to add six-hundred thousand donkeys, while Nawaz Sharif took only two-year to add the same number to its total population in 1999.

Number of horses, camels and mules remained stagnant at 0.4 million, 1.1 million and 0.2 million respectively.

Donkeys’ population increased from 4.5 million in 2008-09 to 5.4 million in 2018-19. In 1997-98, donkeys’ population in country was 3.2 million and 3.8 million in 1999-00.

The number of horses in previous two governments of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif remained stagnant at 0.4 million, and in Musharraf tenure it was stagnant 0.3 million.

During the tenure of incumbent government, buffalos population increased by 2.4 million to 41.2 million. During PML-N government it population increased by 5.1 million and in PPP government it increased by 4.7 million. During last one year, goats’ population increased by 2.1 million to 78.2 million, sheep by 300,000 to 31.2 million.

Donkeys are being exported to China, which is highly priced there, especially for their hide which is used to manufacture traditional Chinese medicines. Gelatin made from donkey skin has been long considered to have medicinal properties in China, traditionally being thought to nourish the blood and enhance the immune system.