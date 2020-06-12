Govt to introduce law on controversial material: Raja Basharat

LAHORE:Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said if there prevailed an effective Press Act in Punjab, no one would have dared include controversial material in textbooks but unfortunately after the 18th amendment the previous Punjab government did not pay any attention to it.

He was presiding over the second day meeting of Special Committee No 6 of the Punjab Assembly on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Provincial Education Minister Dr Murad Rass, Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Punjab Assembly members Mian Shafi, Muhammad Ilyas, Muawiyah Azam, Muzaffar Ali Sheikh, Kashif Mahmood and Tahir Khalil Sindhu, Chairman Ulema Council Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar and relevant officers were also present. The meeting discussed the proposed Punjab Press and Publications Bill 2020.

Raja Basharat said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed effective measures to stop the publication of controversial material in the province, so the PTI government after full deliberation is going to introduce a comprehensive Press and Publications Act that would allow for stricter action on the publication of controversial material. He said that the Punjab Press and Publications Act would be effective in curbing the publication of unauthorised newspapers and prohibited material as well as blasphemous content relating to any religion. On the occasion, Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar gave a briefing on the key points of the Punjab Press and Publications Bill.

Wasa kicks off sanitation week

On the directions of the chief minister, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) kicked off sanitation week. The purpose of the sanitation week is to take extraordinary cleaning measures in the City.

The LWMC chairman and managing director paid multiple visits to the City localities. They visited Thokar Niaz Baig, Multan Road, Data Darbar, Sabzazar, Johar Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Feroze pur Road, Muslim Town, Chauburji, Laxmi Chowk, Circular Road and other areas.

The chairman and MD of LWMC stated that the department is working according to the plan formulated regarding the sanitation week and special cleanliness arrangements are being made in every area of the City especially outside and around the public and private hospitals, mosques, churches, quarantine centres, main roads, government offices, parks and commercial markets.

The department is carrying out its disinfection activity across the City. During the sanitation week, special cleanliness operations are being carried out in the City in two shifts, and in the third shift, mechanical sweeping and washing is being enhanced.

The LWMC MD said “It is our top priority to maintain cleanliness. The department is using its all possible resources to ensure exceptional sanitation services in the City.” He also said that workers are an asset to the company and their role during Covid-19 is commendable.

The Wasa GM Operations said the department has made extraordinary arrangements for cleanliness. He said the citizens should also make sure that they dispose of their waste properly. The head of Wasa Communication Department said that citizens should dial helpline 1139 or use mobile-based application Clean Lahore for prompt solution to their waste related complaints.

crackdown: The City division police claimed to have arrested 293 criminals and seized arms and drugs during a crackdown. Police seized 26 pistols, bullets, more than 10kg charas and 196 litre liquor.

During the crackdown, launched after City Division SP Raza Safdar Kazmi directed the DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs, police busted gangs and arrested their seven members besides recovering hundreds of thousands of rupees from them. Police also recovered thousands of rupees in an action against 28 gamblers.

Moreover, 12 proclaimed offenders (POs) of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque bounce, fraud and other crimes were arrested. The City division police also arrested 90 persons for violating the ban/law on kite flying, wheelie, firing in the air, price control and tennant registration.