Two soldiers martyred in Miranshah blast

MIRANSHAH: Two personnel of the security forces embraced martyrdom and four others sustained injuries in a blast in Tappi area in Miranshah, headquarters of North Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday, sources said.

The sources said that the personnel of the bomb disposal unit of the security forces were attacked with an improvised explosive device (IED). Two soldiers were martyred and four others sustained injuries in the attack.

The injured soldiers, Naveed Alam, Shabbir, Naeem and Imran were taken to the Combined Military Hospital in Bannu treatment. The martyred soldiers were identified as Subdedar Afrad and Lance Naik Mushtaq. No claim of responsibility was yet made but Afghanistan-based militants operating in North Waziristan are often held responsible from these terrorist attacks.