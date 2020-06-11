Religious scholar passes away

NOWSHERA: A known religious scholar, Mian Syed Abdul Hadi, died of a heart attack on Wednesday. His funeral prayers were offered at Eidgah in Nowshera and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard the same day. A large number of people attended the last funeral rites of the deceased who was widely respected for being Sheikhul Quran and Sheikhul Hadees. The dua was being offered at the family residence in Shah Gul Baba area. Rasm-e-Qul would be held on Friday (tomorrow).