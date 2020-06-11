60 test positive for Covid-19 in Upper Dir

DIR: The district recorded highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in a single day as 60 patients tested positive for the fast spreading virus on Wednesday.

Sources said the whole staff of the National Bank of Pakistan Upper Dir branch, were tested positive and the branch was closed for an indefinite period. With the new cases, the number of confirmed patients in the district reached 347. The focal person for Covid-19 for Upper Dir Dr Nazar Muhammad confirmed the number of positive cases. He said that total 60 patients had been tested positive in a single day after which the number of confirmed cases climbed to 347. He said that swabs of 1,370 persons had been sent to laboratories and 680 reported negative while reports of 160 still awaited. He said that 154 patients had recovered so far from the pandemic and four patients lost their lives.