Controversial books can’t be allowed: Raja Basharat

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that sectarianism and provocation cannot be allowed in society and those who do so do not deserve any concession.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of Special Committee No. 6 of the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by Provincial Minister for Schools Education Dr Murad Ras, MPAs Mian Shafi, Muhammad Ilyas, Muzaffar Ali Sheikh, Kashif Mahmood and Tahir Khalil Sindhu, Ulema Muttahida Board Chairman Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, law secretary and other officials.

The special committee decided to take stern action against publication of controversial material in the books of the Punjab Textbook Board.

Raja Basharat vowed to crack down on those responsible for publish-ing controversial material in the textbooks, as wellas enact effective legislation to prevent the publication of such controversial material in the future. He said that the draft law has been prepared for the purpose.