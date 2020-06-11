Woman axed to death for ‘honour’

OKARA: A married woman was axed to death for’ honour’ at Bama Zerin village on Wednesday.

Reportedly, Saima Bibi had contracted love marriage with a man and the couple later shifted to Lahore two years ago. The couple had also two children. On the day of the incident, Saima Bibi came to see her parents in the village. On seeing her, her accused brother Shafqat allegedly axed her to death. Ravi police arrested the accused after registering a case.

10 HELD WITH NARCOTICS: Police on Wednesday arrested 10 drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them. The police arrested Ali Hassan with 260 grams charas, Babar Ali with 460 grams charas, Ali Haidar with 2 80 grams charas, Nasim Bibi with 2,500 grams charas, Zafar Abbas with 730 grams charas, Muhammad Aslam with 1,300 grams charas, Muhammad Rizwan with 15 litres liquor, Muhammad Arif with 40 litres liquor, Muhammad Sohna with 21 litres liquor and Rajab Ali with 15 litres liquor. The police have registered separate cases.