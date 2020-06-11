close
Thu Jun 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2020

Three injured ‘robbers’ held after police encounter

Karachi

Three suspected criminals were arrested in an injured condition after an exchange of fire with police in Ahsanabad on Wednesday.

According to Site Superhighway SHO Zeeshan Haider, four armed men riding on two motorcycles were busy in looting passers-by when cops carrying out a routine patrol reached the scene. Upon seeing the police, the suspects opened fire on them and tried to flee.

The police fired back, injuring three of the four suspects while the other managed to escape. They were identified as Mir Hassan, Khan Muhammad and Bhoral Jabbar. The police also claimed to have recovered weapons, mobile phones and motorcycles from their possession.

