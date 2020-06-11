Islamabad mayor hands over PPE to PIMS

Islamabad: The Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz on Wednesday handed over a consignment of protective equipment (PPPE) for doctor and paramedics to Dr. Ansar Mahmood, the executive director of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor paid tribute to doctors and paramedics as front line heroes who are fighting against the COVID-19 while performing their duties. He said it was the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) to ensure the protection of medical professionals. The protective equipment includes face masks, shoes, gloves, etc.