RDA launches kitchen gardening project along with Turkish NGO

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in collaboration with IHH-NL a Turkish NGO and Pak Helpline have launched the first Kitchen Gardening project. Steel framed kitchen gardening racks have been distributed among fifty households in Mohalla Waris Khan Rawalpindi.

The ceremony for distribution of Kitchen Gardening racks held today at RDA Headquarters. Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul was the chief guest on the occasion. Chairman, RDA, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Director General RDA Ammara Khan, General Secretary Helpline Akhlaq ur Rahman, Director Admin & Finance Khalid Javed Goraya, and other officers of RDA & WASA attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman RDA welcomed the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan and thanked him for launching the project. He said that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan had cordial relations and both countries under their leadership are working together for the welfare of the people.

He said the main agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is to improve people's lives and social status. He said the purpose of these small scale, social sector projects in Pakistan is to provide jobs to people so that they can get better livelihoods on one hand and to provide them organic vegetables which will improve their health and reduce their expenses.

Chairman RDA also thanked Turkish Government and Turkish people specially IHH-NL for their financial support which enabled RDA to launch this project today.

Speaking at the ceremony, Turkish Ambassador said that Pakistan and Turkey are two brotherly countries having centuries old relationship. Turkish people have great love for Pakistani brethren. We will not leave Pakistan alone in this critical period of time. “We will extend our moral and financial support to the needy people in Pakistan. He added that Turkish NGO IHH-NL would continue to help and facilitate poor people,” he added.