Wed Jun 10, 2020
June 10, 2020

Punjab CM takes notice of custodial death

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of death of a youth in police custody sought a report from DPO Lodhran. The chief minister on Tuesday directed impartial inquiry with orders to submit the report to his office within 48 hours. Action should be initiated against those involved, he added.

