Wed Jun 10, 2020
June 10, 2020

Four injured in Indian LoC firing

Top Story

 
June 10, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Four people were injured on Tuesday when Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations in the Jandrot sector along the Line of Control (LoC), targeting the civilian population.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), due to the Indian troops indiscriminate fire in Dera Sher Khan, Sandhara and Bamroch villages, four innocent civilians -- two women and two children -- were critically injured.

The wounded were evacuated to a nearby medical facility. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian posts which initiated fire.

