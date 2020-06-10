15 test positive for corona

MARDAN: Fifteen more people tested positive for coronavirus, raising the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 665 in Mardan district in the last 24 hours. Officials said 310 patients had recovered and 37 died in the district due to coronavirus so far. The sources added that 2,569 tests were conducted in the district and 1,567 tested negative while the reports of 337 suspected patients were still awaited.

Around 361 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centres in the district while 48 patients were at isolation facilities.