Purchase of building approved for WSSP in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Board of Directors (BoD) of the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Tuesday approved purchase of building for the company in Hayatabad Phase-V and setting up of Zone E.

The meeting was held with Chairman BoD Haji Javed in the chair. It also amended the promotion policy. The Human Resource Department of the company will evaluate performance of the employees in light of the recommendations of the chief executive. Speaking at the meeting here, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Bangash lauded the role of WSSP during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the government would take all steps to equip the company with modern machinery.

He also declared WSSP a role model for all sanitation companies of the province and asked them to implement good practices of WSSP in their own companies. The meeting was told that WSSP will extend its services to 10 more union councils on July 1 for which the BoD approved establishment of fifth zone to ensure timely provision of services.

Chief Executive Officer Syed Zafar Ali Shah, members BoD Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khalid, Dr Shah Nasir, Tahir Azeem and Deputy Secretary Energy and Power Department Iftikhar Khan, Deputy Secretary Local Government Department Yasir Qayyum and Director General (Technical) Local Government Department Javed Amjad were attended the meeting. Kamran Bangash said that WSSP workers had been fighting on the frontlines against the pandemic with limited resources.

He said that Peshawar Revival Plan was the flagship project of the provincial government, urging the government departments to play their role to make it a success.