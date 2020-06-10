4 tonnes of hoarded wheat confiscated

MANSEHRA: The officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department and district administration in a joint raid confiscated 24 tonnes of hoarded wheat and arrested its stocker in Khawajgan area here on Tuesday.

“We have seized hundreds of wheat bags hoarded at a godown in Khaki area and arrested its owner,” said Assistant Food controller Shaukat Sultan.A joint team on a tip off raided at the godown and seized hundreds of wheat bags and shifted them to food departments’ central stock.“This is biggest cache in entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where such a huge hoarded stock of wheat commodity is seized,” said Sultan.He said that under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Food licensing Act 1957, nobody can pile a wheat stock beyond one tonne but Waqas Ahmad had accumulated approximately 24 tonnes of wheat grains.