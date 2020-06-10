Pakistan offers SLC to swap Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday proposed swapping Asia Cup 2020 with Sri Lanka and suggested staging the event next fall in Pakistan or in the UAE.

A well-placed source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told ‘The News’ that during the virtual meeting of the ACC members Tuesday, the idea of swapping the Asia Cup was floated.

“The PCB has offered Sri Lankan Cricket to swap the Asia Cup and host the event this year, allowing Pakistan to stage the next event. As the Covid-19 situation and other conditions are much better in Sri Lanka so this year they would be in a better condition to host the event. It is just a proposal and the Sri Lankan board has promised to get back after required consultation,” the source said.

The other problem being faced by Pakistan this year is possible reluctance on the part of India to compete in the event even if it is held in the UAE. “So there are lots of ifs and buts as far as Pakistan chances of staging the event are concerned. We would definitely like the Asia Cup to be held in Sri Lanka this year, allowing us to stage the next one,” he said.

The ACC’s virtual session, participated by all member countries, hoped to generate funds for the Associate Countries for their cricket activities. “In such scenario, this year holding of Asia Cup is a must. The associate countries with lesser resources will require finances to continue their cricket activities. So it is a must to hold the ev­ent and generate finances.”

The ACC is expected to hold another virtual session later this month where Sri Lanka board is likely to come up with an answer. “Sri Lankan board after considering all the options is expected to come up with their point of view in the next meeting likely to be held later this month,” the source added.