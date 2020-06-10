Proposals approved to amend rules

LAHORE:The 27th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business was held Tuesday at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat.

The meeting approved several proposals for important legal amendments, including amendments to rules. Provincial Ministers Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Taimur Ahmed Khan, Raja Yasir Humayun and Jahanzeb Khichi, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Finance and other officers concerned attended the meeting. The Committee approved the proposal to amend the Punjab Leave Rules 1981 for Punjab Government Employees and the proposal to levy property tax on non-agricultural land abutting to national and provincial highways and motorways outside the rating area fixed by the Excise and Taxation Department.

In another proposal, the recommendations for Resource Mobilisation Finance Committee 2019/20 were approved. The Committee agreed with the proposal of reconstitution of the Board of Directors of Punjab Health Foundation and approved the draft of Transfer Policy 2020 of Special Education Department.

The meeting also approved the proposal for conditional cash transfer (CCT) pilot programme for nutrition and Chief Minister Recruitment (Road Component) package besides allowing release of remaining amount of grant-in-aid for various bar associations of Punjab.