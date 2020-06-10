JI demands abolition of quota system

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has demanded of the Sindh government to abolish the quota system in the province in order to address the sense of deprivation among the youth of its urban areas.

Talking to The News on Tuesday, he said the youth of urban areas were jobless today due to the quota system. He added that it was this unjust system that led to the rise of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in the city.

Calling the current quota system obsolete, the JI leader demanded that a special quota should now be introduced for the youth of the urban parts of Sindh. He also called for granting age relaxation for the youth of urban Sindh.

He also urged the industrialists of Karachi to come forward and raise the serious issue with the government. He also asked the chief justice to take notice of 36,000 people hired in government departments on fake domiciles.

He said the JI would highlight the injustice to youth of the urban Sindh in its campaign during the coming local government elections. He said efforts should be made to eliminate frustration and sense of deprivation among the youth.