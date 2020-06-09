PhD thesis defended

LAKKI MARWAT: Shaukat Hayat successfully defended his PhD thesis in software engineering here on Monday. His research topic was “Computer vision, deep learning and pattern recognition”. The scholar was enrolled in the University of Electronic and Technology of China. Prof Che was his supervisor while the expert committee comprised of Prof Mingyu, Prof Xiaolin, Prof Weidong, Prof Yunbo and Prof Thian.Due to coronavirus pandemic, Shaukat Hayat was in Lakki Marwat wherefrom he successfully defended his thesis at an online session which lasted three hours.