AIOU strengthens library network

Islamabad:Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to further strengthen its library network to meet the academic needs of its students, particularly in wake of COVID-19. According to the Universitys Chief Librarian Sahibzada Shah Farrukh, hundreds of digitalized text books and other research-based material of various programs were being made available through the University’s website.

As per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, it is being ensured that national and international academic online resources should be available not only for the students of the AIOU, but others as well. The University is also actively engaged in increasing its digital collections for enabling the students of various disciplines to meet their academic needs through their access to its library network.