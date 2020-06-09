PCB weighs options for short camp

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cric­ket Board is mulling different options to organise national team’s training camp for the tour of England.

“There are few options that are being considered to prepare the team for the tour and we will take a decision soon in this regard,” a source within the PCB told APP.The national squad is likely to depart for England early next month.

“Undergoing a comprehensive training camp at home is a big challenge for the players as their presence at one place can be harmful in the wake of rapid increase in Covid-19 cases,” the source added. “We are in process of finalising SOPs and guidelines for the camp likely to be held at the end of June. The players will not be allowed to interact with their families or visitors.”“Another option is to hold the camp in different groups at two different venues. If we fail to conduct the camp at home then we will definitely be holding a short camp in England.”