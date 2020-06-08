Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao asks govt to focus on uplift of under developed areas

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday asked the government to pay heed to the uplift of the underdeveloped areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press release, he was speaking at a gathering at Watan Kor, the party headquarters, here. Asal Marjan Advocate, former tehsil member Banda Daud Shah in Karak district, former councillor Arif Khan, Noor Khan Bahadurkhel, Sheroz Khan and others announced joining the QWP. QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, General Secretary Hashim Babar, QWP Karak organizer Ghufran Khattak and Watanpal Students Federation’s Anees Khattak were also present. Aftab Sherpao said Karak produced 350 MMCFD gas and the requirement of the province stood at 170 MMCFD. He said as per the constitution the local population had the right over the natural resources in their area.