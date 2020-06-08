First casualty on UoP Campus: ICP Deputy Director Sports dies of coronavirus

PESHAWAR: An eminent athlete and Deputy Director Sports of Islamia College Peshawar Irfanullah Kamran Marwat, died of Covid-19 in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 55.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at 2 pm at the Hockey Ground, behind Cenna Hall Hostel of University of Peshawar. He was laid to rest at the ICU graveyard.

Despite the acute heatwave and restrictions on the movement of people as Covid-19 precautionary measures, a large number of people attended his last rites, observing six feet distance.

The late deputy director sports, who also worked as head of director campus security and administrative officer of Islamia College Peshawar, had been in self-quarantine shortly after Eidul Fitr. He had stopped visiting his office since May 25 after feeling coronavirus symptoms.

The late officer was the younger brother of Saadatullah Marwat, Director of Sports, Fazle Haq College Mardan. He was the elder brother of Farhana Marwat advocate of the Peshawar High Court. The deceased left behind a widow, three sons and two daughters to mourn his death. This was the first-ever coronavirus-related casualty on the campus of the University of Peshawar.

Alleged killer of journalist arrested:

Police on Sunday arrested the alleged killer of journalist, Tahir Hussain, said an official.

Tahir Hussain, a crime reporter with a local newspaper, was murdered last year near his house in Mohallah Jangi, at the back of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, in the limits of the Khan Raziq Police Station. A police official said that the accused Ibrahim alias Khanay was arrested on Sunday. He had escaped after the incident. Police said it continued raids on his house in Badabertown and finally arrested him.