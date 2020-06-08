Worse to worst

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit Pakistan by storm. In the beginning, there were only about 10,000 Covid-19 cases across Pakistan and a lockdown was implemented to control the situation. But then the government took steps to ease the lockdown to let a few markets re-open. But due to the ease, Covid-19 cases ascended to 50,000 cases in about 27 days. Recently the lockdown has been eased furthermore by allowing means of transport to be enabled as well, which led to 10,000 more cases in just two days, considered to be the fastest case of reports as of late. Also Pakistan now holds the sixth position in the list of countries having the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in the world.

This is on the government itself, which never took any measures to prevent the disease from the start, and also the people who protested against the lockdown and never took any safety measures at all. They just kept easing the lockdown to let the people prepare for Eid and now they even eased it more. More lives are being lost every day. Just imagine how much worse it could get if this continues.

Zuhaib Shah

Karachi