Ignore picture, only Nawaz knows what he is going through: Rashid

LAHORE: Having a walk and taking tea looks good in pictures only but it is actually very difficult to live abroad. Only Nawaz Sharif knows what he is going through. His ‘ring pistons’ have expired and ‘engine’ has started to give smoke, said Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed not to spare any looter of the national exchequer. Soon the forensic report of the flour scam would be presented to the cabinet. He criticized the opposition and said there was no role of opposition in the politics of the country as the leadership of the opposition is struggling to protect their corruption and facing cases in National Accountability Bureau ( NAB) Courts.

He said Shahbaz Sharif would be arrested. He was present in his house when NAB went to arrest him. Shahbaz wants reconciliation between the opposition and the government.

Shahbaz thinks that India can do anything against Pakistan at this moment.

To another question, he said that India should avoid any misadventure; otherwise, there would be no option for Pakistan but to give a befitting response, which would be the last war.

To a question, he said the government would follow the verdict of the Supreme Court on the Pakistan Steel Mills, adding that no decision had yet been made to sack any employee of the Steel Mills.