‘Sarwar Foundation filtration plants providing water to 2m people’

LAHORE : Wife of Punjab Governor and Sarwar Foundation Vice-Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar has said clean drinking water is being provided to 2 million people daily through Sarwar Foundation's filtration plants. Today, Sarwar Foundation has become largest provider of clean drinking water to people in Pakistan.

The Sarwar Foundation has so far provided ration to 60,000 poor families in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including to the areas close to the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir, she added.

Talking to the media at Sarwar Foundation office on Saturday, Begum Perveen Sarwar said, the foundation has recently inaugurated three water filtration plants in Lahore in DC Office, IG Office and Lahore Press Club in one month. Five plants also have been inaugurated in Toba Tek Singh with the collaboration of Sarwar Foundation and Al-Khair Foundation which will provide clean drinking water to 50,000 people daily.

All water filtration plants inaugurated by Sarwar Foundation are working well. Food ration boxes have been distributed in Azad Kashmir, Punjab and KP at the doorsteps of most deserving people. Sixty thousand families were provided ration to feed a family of five.

Begum Perveen Sarwar said Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar has invited all the organisations to work jointly under Punjab Development Network (PDN) to make sure that people were reached in time. As patron of PDN, Muhammad Sarwar launched events to acknowledge corona heroes to recognise even the smallest contribution made by organisations or individuals.

Begum Perveen Sarwar said 64 organisations working under Punjab Development Network have distributed 1.1 million food ration bags.

All 46,000 prisoners and 465 staff members in Punjab were provided bath soap, laundry soap, masks and sanitizer.