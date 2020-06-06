Protest staged against police

LAHORE: Men, women and children staged a protest demonstration against Harbanspura police for invading the privacy of a house. The protesters said the police raiding team of investigation wing forcibly entered a house of Zulfiqar in Salamatpura and manhandled the inmates and as a result an old man’s condition became critical. The protesters alleged that the Harbanspura police was patronising a ‘qabza’ mafia. They shouted slogans against the police and demanded the authority concerned to look into the matter.