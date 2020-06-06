7 children drown near Thatta

THATTA: Seven children — three girls and four boys — tragically drowned while taking a swim in the River Indus near Thatta, Geo News reported on Friday.

According to police officials, the children, aged between six and ten years, were taking a dip in the river because of heat, which is often unbearable in the summers. Locals recovered the bodies of all seven children. They were residents of village Daim Marri.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and ordered Commissioner Hyderabad to present a report on the matter. He then instructed the relevant authorities to cooperate with parents in every possible way.