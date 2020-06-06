22 outlaws arrested

Islamabad : Islamabad Police on Friday arrested 22 outlaws including seven proclaimed offenders (POs) from various areas of the city and recovered stolen car, bikes, narcotic, wine and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

Following these directions SP (Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted police team under the supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood including SHO Golra police Station Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmed along with others arrested a drug peddlers namely Saif-Ullah and recovered 1510 gram opium and 10 gram Ice from him and further investigation is underway from him.

SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted DSP CIA Hakim Khan along with Sub-Inspector Fayyaz Ahmed along with others apprehended two bike lifters identified as Hamad Ali and Hamza Haider and recovered stolen bike from their possession and further investigation is underway from them, while police team also arrested Irfan Masih and recovered 30 litre wine from him.

Meanwhile, Shalimar Police arrested a car lifter namely Murad Arshad and recovered a stolen car from him.

Kohsar Police arrested accused James Masih and recovered 27 litre wine from him.

Karachi Company Police arrested Jahen Zaib and recovered 290 gram hashish from him.

Shams Colony Police arrested accused Rashid Ali and Saif Ali and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Khanna Police arrested three accused Bhader Khan, Wajhat and Imtaiz and recovered three pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Nilore Police arrested accused Adeel and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him,

Koral Police arrested accused Mahrem Ali and recovered 16 litre wine from him.

Sihala Police arrested accused Akeel involved in theft. Lohi Bher police arrested accused Waqar and recovered waqar and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. During special Crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, police teams apprehended seven POs.

Shalimar police arrested five POs while Tarnol and Ramana Police arrested two POs

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against that involvement in drug peddling activities. He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace. He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis.

The DIG also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.