Fine slapped on 28 transporters for violation of SOPs

Rawalpindi: Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has challaned 28 public transport vehicles and imposed fines amounting to Rs18,000 over violation and non-implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and social distancing in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

During the visit in different areas of the city secretary RTA along with Police conducted raids at different routes of the city and inspect the implementation of SOPs and imposed fine amounting to Rs18000 on 28 violators besides impounding two vehicles.

He requested the citizens and transporters to ensure co-operation with the district administration so that to outbreak of corona and it would only be possible with the cooperation and support of the general public.