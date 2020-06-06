Neymar approved for welfare payment

RIO DE JANEIRO: Neymar, the world’s most expensive footballer, was approved to receive a $120 welfare payment meant for low-paid Brazilian workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, in an apparent case of identity theft, a report said Thursday.

The Paris Saint-Germain star’s name, date of birth and Brazilian ID number were used to register for the 600-real stimulus payment from the federal government, news site UOL reported.

With a contract at PSG, estimated earnings of $95.5 million this year and the record for most expensive football transfer in history, at 222 million euros, Neymar does not qualify.

Yet according to UOL, the application in his name “was initially approved and scheduled for payment... before being frozen and placed ‘under evaluation’ due to indications it failed to meet the requirements.”

The striker’s communications staff did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.