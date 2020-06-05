Eight die in different incidents

SUKKUR: Eight peoplewere killed in different incidents of murders and accidents in different parts of Sindh. Three people including mother and her daughter were killed in a road accident in Khairpur. The accident occurred when a truck ran over the motorcycle at Mehran Highway near Faiz Gunj in Khairpur killing Mst: Rasheeda and her daughter Nadia on spot. The accident leftMir Hassan Chandio injured. Police arrested the truck driver. In another accident between two motorcycles Ghulam Mustafa was killed. The police have formalized their investigations and handed over the bodies to the heirs. Meanwhile, five people were killed in different in different incidents including two brothers. In the first incident including a brawl over a minor issue between cousins, Khameso, Zaffar and Manak Talpur allegedly killed their cousins Akram and Sajjad Talpur at Paca Channa road at Sehwan and fled. The parents of the deceased protested against the killings and demanded arrest of the accused. In another murder, Naveed s/o Bakhash Ali Jalbani was killed in village Meevo Jalbani in Khairpur. The parents of the deceased accused that a dacoit Bego Mari had killed their son over extortion issue. In a similar crime, robbers shot dead Liquat Ali Bhatti when he offered resistance to their robbery attempt in Sanghar. In anothermurder, a local landlord Meero and his son Mumtaz allegedly shot and killed their farmer Pervez and injured his son Ali Sheer Rind in Jacobabad.