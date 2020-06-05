Seven commit suicide in different parts of Sindh

SUKKUR: Seven people including a couple committed suicide in Mithi and other parts of the province. In Mithi a couple Sanghram Bhell and Pawarati Bhell committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance over a poverty issues. Similarly, poverty stricken Meeran w/o Katu Kolhi also committed suicide by hanging herself to a tree. A poverty stricken father of five Mujeeb-ur- Rehman committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree in Khipro. In another tragic incident, an Umarkot a youth took his life over a domestic issue. In yet another incident Shabana Solangi shot and killed herself over a domestic row. In yet another tragic state of affairs NoorMuhammed Bhnabhro commit suicide by consuming pesticide in village Abdul Haq Bhanbhro in Shahdadpur after failing to return themoney he had taken in debt. According to family members, Bhanbhro could not any further take the harassment at the hands of the money lender’s goons.