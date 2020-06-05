PM for speeding up reforms in petroleum sector

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar to further accelerate the process of reforms in the petroleum sector with a view to providing relief to masses.

Talking to the special assistant, who called on him here, the prime minister said acceleration in reforms was important to bring improvement in the sector and provide relief to the masses.

The special assistant apprised the prime minister about the progress made so far for reforms in petroleum sector.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said that the services of doctors and healthcare staff in the fight against the coronavirus were commendable and the entire nation paid tribute to them.

He was talking to the Insaf Doctors Forum delegation, which called on him here. The delegation included Dr Madir Khan, Dr Saeed Mustafa, Dr Jawad Wasif, Dr Asim Rizvi, Dr Sajjad, Dr Mohsin Ranjha and others.

The meeting discussed the situation of coronavirus in the country, the government's strategy for prevention and in this regard, especially the role of the country's doctors and healthcare staff. Discussions were also held on the reforms being introduced by the present government in the field of health.

The IDF expressed full confidence in the current government's reforms in the health sector. The prime minister noted that in the past, the health sector was neglected due to which the common man was facing difficulties in having access to quality health services. The prime minister said that the reforms introduced in the health sector by the present government were aimed at improving the health facilities in the country, ensuring provision of quality services to the people and rectifying the shortcomings in the system.

Talking about the IDF's proposal to set up a hospital in Waziristan, the prime minister said that a task force set up to reform the health sector would consider the proposal.

Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here and matters related to the Corona Tiger Force came under discussion during the meeting.

The PTI senior leader from Punjab Ijaz Chaudhry also separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.