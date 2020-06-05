close
Fri Jun 05, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2020

General Qamar Javed Bajwa assures Army’s assistance in combating locusts

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has assured the nation that the Army will assist civil administration in combating locust attack, the military's media wing said Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said that the army chief visited the National Locust Control Centre in Rawalpindi where he was briefed by Engineer-in-Chief Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz, who is the Chief Coordinator of NLCC.

General Bajwa appreciated the National Locust Control Centre's role in synergising national efforts in line with the National Action Plan.

"[The] Army will make all possible resources available to help civil administration in combating (the) locust threat," The COAS said. He stressed that effective operations are essential for food security in the country and in mitigating the negative economic impact of the attacks. "The (government) has already declared (a) national emergency in this regard," the statement added.

