SKMCH given Rs40m for Covid tests in S Punjab

LAHORE :A foundation has provided an additional Rs 40 million to extend its partnership with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) for expansion of Covid-19 testing capacity in Southern Punjab.

In the first phase of the “Southern Punjab Screening Programme - Free of Cost” campaign, Engro Foundation had provided Rs 20 million in financial assistance to SKMCH&RC to launch Covid-19 testing interventions across Southern Punjab. Under the initiative, 2,400 tests were completed in the major cities of Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar. The reported positive patients were advised to seek medical advice and follow government’s recommended protocols.

In the second phase, Rs 40 million will be utilised by SKMCH&RC to leverage its existing network of pathology laboratory collection centres to conduct 4,700 more tests in the same cities, which have shown a high Covid-19 incidence rate.

Engro Corporation President and CEO Ghias Khan said that the company extended its partnership with SKMCH&RC based on the successful results of the Covid-19 testing campaign’s first phase.

“To fight this pandemic, it is critical that we dedicate our efforts to promote early testing and swiftly isolating the identified cases. We hope this new commitment will greatly benefit the local communities and InshAllah help control the spread of the disease.”

SKMCH&RC Acting CEO Dr Muhammed Aasim Yusuf said that Punjab has reported the second highest number of cases in the country so far. “We are grateful to our partners like Engro for supporting Shaukat Khanum’s efforts to boost Covid-19 testing in the province. With this new funding, we look forward to expanding testing rates in Southern Punjab for early identification of cases.”