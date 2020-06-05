Sports policy to be discussed in next PSB’s EC meeting

ISLAMABAD: Revision of the sports policy will be one of the important points of the agenda item as the 88th Executive Committee (EC) meeting of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will be held at Ministry IPC Offices in Islamabad on June 8.

The policy that was announced in 2001 and was later amended in 2005 was never reviewed following the 2012 18th amendments that saw provinces taking over the Sports Ministry. Pakistan could be one of the very few countries around the world where Central Government does not have a Sports Ministry. Whenever a national contingent competes in any international event it competes under the banner of national flag. Neither provinces are recognized anywhere in the world nor there is importance of any province abroad. Players are known and respected by the country they belong to. It is yet to be seen whether IPC Ministry would suggest any proposal to establish a Sports Ministry by making necessary changes in the constitution.

Other agenda item includes ratification of repair/maintenance work of PSB Complex Islamabad being executed by the Pak PWD.To consider and approve conferment of cash awards not falling under existing cash award policy.

The implementation report on decision taken in the last meeting and to confirm minutes of 87th committee meeting.The meeting on June 8 will be chaired by IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza while Secretary IPC, DG PSB (or acting DG PSB), joint secretary Ministry of Finance and representative from NESCOM also members of the committee.