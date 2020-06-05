Fire put out in Surjani Town cattle farms

A fire that broke out on Wednesday night in cattle farms at Surjani Town was completely extinguished by firefighters on Thursday.

According to the firefighters, they managed to put out the blaze after a long battle with it. According to the owners of the cattle farms, the fire caused heavy damages to over 30 cattle farms, while it partially damaged 70 other cattle farms.

They said 30 buffalos and cows were killed by the fire, while more 300 animals sustained serious burn injuries. They said that apart from the buffalos, animals kept for the sacrifice over Eid were among those who were killed and sustained burn injuries, causing loss of millions of rupees.

One of the owners, namely Rasheed, said some of the animals were missing and they suspected that they had been stolen. He said they had registered a complaint with police for the missing animals.

Police, while quoting an initial investigation, said tea was being made on the stove at a cattle farm when a storm with strong winds hit the area, like other several parts of the city, on Wednesday night. The fire spread quickly due to strong winds and engulfed other cattle farms, police said, adding that further investigations were underway.

Man drowns

A man drowned in the sea off Clifton’s Do Darya area on Thursday. According to the Darakhshan police, the incident took place when the man was bathing in the sea. Rescuers reached the scene and transported the body to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later shifted it to a morgue for identification.