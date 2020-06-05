‘Shops, bazaars violating SOPs to be closed’

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Ishrat Ali has said that the anti-corona SOPs would be strictly enforced in markets and bazaars to curb the spread of the virus.

He said this while addressing traders at Metropolitan Corporation Hall. He said that the district administration officers and police would remain active to ensure the use of face masks and sanitizers. The commissioner said that shops and bazaars violating the government guidelines regarding anti-corona would be closed. He said that corona had brought about social and economic changes all over the world and the only solution was precaution. He appreciated the cooperation of traders and said that all possible cooperation should be extended even in this hour of need.

RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar said that it was important to keep the business going and also to implement the SOPs, therefore, everyone had to show caution and responsibility.

The deputy commissioner said that precaution was the only solution to prevent corona. He said that four assistant commissioners of the district, DHO, policemen and officials of the Health Department had also fallen victims to coronavirus.

During the meeting, Muhammad Aslam Bhili, Mahmood Alam Jutt, Waheed Khaliq Ramay, Malik Javed, Shahid Gachha, Mian Tanveer Riaz, Maqsood Ahmed Butt, Ayub Aslam Manj, Rao Hashim and others said that they and their organisations would cooperate with administration to avoid the coronavirus and raise the campaign to wear mask and ensure social distancing. They said they would follow the instructions.

Khidmat Markaz for private housing schemes: Faisalabad Development Authority Thursday established special Khidmat Markaz to accord approval to private housing schemes through a speedy departmental process.

Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja announced it presiding over a meeting.

Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Director Town Planning Mehr Ayub, Director Planning and Development Hasan Zaheer, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta and other officers were also present in the meeting.

The DG said the Secretary Housing Punjab had issued orders to all Development Authorities in Punjab to set up Khidmat Markaz and FDA had established this Markaz immediately in pursuance of the directions.

He said establishment of special Khidmat Markaz was a revolutionary step of the Punjab government to promote the housing sector. He said the coordinated strategy would be followed to give the approval of housing schemes and the departments of Revenue, Environment Protection, Irrigation, Wasa and other departments concerned would be connected with the web portal to check the status of applications relating to issuance of NOCs and other departmental process.

He said 60 days had been fixed to accord approval to a housing scheme after submitting the files as per the check list. He said the system would save time of applicants.

He expressed hope that the process of other sister departments would also be accelerated by establishment of kidmat Markaz because the departmental performance would be supervised directly by the Punjab government.

The DC directed the officers concerned to take appropriate measures for the success of Khidmat Markaz and departmental performance should be raised as per the expectations of government and public. He said the FDA would play its due role for the promotion of housing sector.

PEOPLE URGED TO WEAR MASKS: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza along with senior officers of Pak Army urged the travellers to wear face masks during the travelling to avoid the danger of coronavirus.

They checked the people at Chenab Club and other busiest roads. The deputy commissioner asked the citizens to ensure implementation of the restrictions imposed due to the possible threat of coronavirus.

He said that the people should not come out of their houses unnecessarily. The district administration was taking precautionary measures to protect the citizens from the coronavirus, he added.