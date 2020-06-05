MULTAN: The Excise and Taxation Department has introduced the appointment management system to facilitate the citizens in the wake of Covid-19.

Talking to the APP here on Thursday, Excised and Taxation Director Abdullah Khan said that only motor branch had been opened for the public from June 3 while 12 counters were also set up at the main office for the citizens. The customers would get booking through department website before visiting the office under the system and 120 people could visit on a single day.

Each counter would facilitate 10 clients daily for which staff and customers would adopt all SOPs regarding Covid-19, he informed. Khan said that the citizens could contact office for vehicles registration, token taxes, transfer of ownership, duplicate cards, number plates and others.

The motor branch had been opened to provide services to the citizens and the people should also follow all preventive measures. The awareness drive through various channels was also being launched to sensitize the people about opening of motor branch and process about appointment, the director added.