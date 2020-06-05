CM Mahmood Khan admits uplift funds utilisation pace slow

PESHAWAR: Admitting that the pace of utilization of the developmental funds has slowed down due to the lockdown, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the development of the province in the next financial budget will not be compromised despite the financial crunches due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the provincial cabinet Thursday, said an official handout. The chief minister said a major chunk of the upcoming Annual Development Programme (ADP) will be allocated for the completion of ongoing developmental schemes. He said new developmental schemes will be reflected in the ADP of the next financial year on the need basis subject to 100 percent feasibility.

Mahmood Khan added that strengthening of the health infrastructure to make them compatible with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as relief activities, will be the top priority of the provincial government in the next financial budget. He said that 100 per cent releases against the allocations were made for developmental projects prior to the coronavirus situation but due to the lockdown measures, the pace of utilization of the developmental funds has slowed down. The chief minister added that at least 85 pc utilization of the released funds will be ensured by the end of this current financial year. “Soon after the approval of budget 2020-21, all the departments will be given strict timelines for the completion of developmental schemes”, Mahmood Khan assured. The chief minister said relevant ministers and administrative secretaries of the departments will be bound to ensure the completion of those developmental schemes.

He directed the cabinet members and administrative secretaries to put the focus on developmental budget and to regularly review progress on the schemes for timely completion. The chief minister directed all the departments to ensure cent percent achievement of the targets set for own departments to ensure better service delivery to the masses. Of the wheat and flour situation in the province Mahmood Khan said that all available options would be utilized to ensure the availability of these essential items to the people of the province.

Special prayers were offered at the meeting for the eternal peace of the departed souls of Member National Assembly Munir Orakzai, MPA Jamshaid Kakakhail and health professionals who lost lives to coronavirus.