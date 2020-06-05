PBM receives equipment from Muslim Aid Pakistan

Islamabad : Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) receives necessary equipment from Muslim Aid Pakistan (MAP), for its Women Empowerment Centre.

In the presence of Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi, Head of Programmes MAP, Fahad Iqbal Haidri handed over the equipment to Director PBM, Sajjad Iqbal during a ceremony held here in PBM head office.

Admiring the humanitarian services of Muslim Aid, Managing Director PBM expressed his gratitude for sincere gesture towards susceptible women of the country. “Economic empowerment of women results family financial stability, economic independence and momentous contributions to the well-being of society.” he added.

Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi told that presently 156 WECs are functional across the country including Azad Kashmir & Northern Areas, where vocational training to widows, orphan & poor girls is being provided free of charge. At the present, latest IT courses are being introduced in these centres and the passed out women are also being offered soft loans to initiate their own business. He also expressed his passion for the expansion of these centres to Tehsil Level, so as to benefit maximum number of poor women of the country.

Muslim Aid handed over Cutting table, embroidery machines and sewing machines for PBM’s WEC established in Tarnol, Islamabad.