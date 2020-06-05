Gul Ahmed’s plant gets extension

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a tariff at Rs15.8463/kWh for Gul Ahmed Energy’s 136.17MW furnace oil-based power plant, for an extended three-year period effective November 2019.

“The approved tariff shall he applicable for a term of three years or till the time CPPA/NTDC are willing and capable of supplying equivalent additional power to K-Electric, whichever comes earlier,” NEPRA noted in its determination.

Gul Ahmed Energy Limited filed a tariff petition with the NEPRA to determine tariff for the proposed extension of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for further five years from November 3, 2019 to November 2, 2024, for its 136.17MW power plant based on residual fuel oil.

The power plant is located in Korangi Industrial Township and the power generated from it is supplied to K-electric. Gul Ahmed proposed a tariff control period of five years.

The project has been running successfully for over 22 years. In compliance with its PPA obligations, approximately 790 GWh/annum has been supplied to KE to meet its consumer demand and maintain its system reliability. The PPA expired in November last year.

NEPRA also advised KE to upgrade its system as early as possible to take additional power from Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) and National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC).

K-Electric submitted a power acquisition request to the authority, requesting the authority to allow the utility to acquire power from Gul Ahmed for the PPA term extension.