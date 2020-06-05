KCCI seeks across-the-board relief

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged the government to announce across-the-board relief to all sectors of the economy, instead of benefitting selected sectors, as it would never benefit the domestic economy, a statement said on Thursday.

BMG Group Chairman Siraj Kassam Teli and KCCI President Agha Shahab emphasised that all the businesses and industries were suffering losses and struggling to survive; hence, it is necessary to announce an across-the-board relief package for all sectors of trade and industry irrespective of their size and level of business.

Recent relief announced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is limited mainly to export sectors or certain medium to large employers.

Major part of the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and nearly all domestic industries and businesses have not been benefited by any such package, they said.