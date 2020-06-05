State Bank tightens corona SOPs

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday directed commercial banks to ensure minimum/efficient deployment of staff for cash deposit or withdrawal from its Banking Services Corporation offices in an effort to mitigate spread of the coronavirus.

“In light of the emerging situation i.e. rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country, it is imperative that additional measures be adopted to safeguard those directly involved in cash management and operations,” the SBP said in a circular.

“For this purpose, in addition to the precautionary measures, social distancing SOPs (standard operating procedures/ guidelines have already been issued by the government of Pakistan and World Health Organization; banks are advised to mandatorily comply with the operational guidelines, with immediate effect,” it added.

While entering the bank’s premises temperature screening of all such visitors shall be carried out by the SBPs’ security officials.

Commercial bank representatives and staff exhibiting symptom(s) including but not limited to coughing, sneezing, fever etc; shall not be engaged in cash handling/storage/transportation.