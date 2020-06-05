Euro-V standards for fuels approved

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) on Thursday approved the proposals of the Ministry of Energy Petroleum Division to make imports of diesel and petrol compliant with Euro-V standard.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PDSI), decided that these products would have lower environmental impact due to lesser Sulfur content as well as lower emissions.

This decision would help reduce pollution levels, especially smog in the plains of Pakistan in winters. Petroleum Division would also work with inland refineries to make them compliant with the Euro-V standard by the end of this year.

The CCOE decided to set August 1, 2020 as a deadline by which all the oil marketing companies (OMCs) would ensure import of Euro-V compliant petrol only. The CCOE also agreed to make all imports of diesel compliant with Euro-V specification with effect from January 2021, based on availability of supplies.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and OCAD would work together to eke out the detailed mechanism in this regard. CCOE also approved the minimum efficiency benchmarks for captive power plants. Petroleum division in its summary submitted proposals to set minimum efficiency benchmarks for captive power units whether in single cycle or combined cycle using natural gas as a primary fuel.

The committee approved the proposals with the direction that the effect of COVID-19 should also be taken into account while setting the deadlines for modernisation/up gradation of the units.

It also took an overview of the possible supply and demand situation of electricity in Karachi and measures to address any shortfall in future. The CCOE directed the Power Division to maintain regular liaison with K-Electric with regard to Karachi’s future power requirements.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Advisor Finance Hafeez Sheikh, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, SAPM on Mineral Resources Shahzad Qasim, and official of various divisions, NEPRA and NTDC.