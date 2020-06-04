Patwari among four arrested for fraud

SARGODHA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Wednesday arrested four accused, including a patwari, on charges of allegedly being involved in land fraud. The Regional Director Anti-Corruption, Sargodha, received a complaint from Asmat Bibi, d/o Muhammad Hussain, resident of Khaliqabad, that her cousins had transferred her father’s 171-Kanal land in their name through forgery using his financial and political influence. She pleaded for a legal action against responsible. To it, the Regional Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Sargodha after inquiry had ordered to register a case in anti-corruption police station against the accused. During the investigation, the records of the Revenue Department were thoroughly scrutinized proving the accused guilty.