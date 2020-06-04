Two more lawmakers die of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Two provincial assembly lawmakers succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

PTI MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel from Nowshera and PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema from Gujranwala both passed away after being on ventilator for a few days.

Kakakhel's funeral prayers will be offered at 6pm in Nowshera.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Ali Khan, Kakakhel had tested positive for coronavirus 10 days ago.

"Mian Jamsheduddin was on ventilator for the last three days and passed away this morning," Khan said.

"Mian Jamsheduddin's son Mian Omar has recovered from coronavirus while other family members have tested negative for it,” he added.

According to Radio Pakistan, the 65-year-old was hospitalised in Islamabad’s Kalsoom Hospital.

In 2013, Kakakhel was elected a member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on a PTI ticket and became the Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation.

In the 2018 elections, he was elected from the constituency of PK-63 Nowshera on a PTI ticket once more.

Meanwhile, Cheema, a member of the Punjab Assembly, had been admitted to the Pakistan Kidney And Liver Institute (PKLI) after contracting the virus. He had been on a ventilator since Eid, according to hospital officials. He also suffered from heart ailments, said the officials.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif expressing grief over the demise of Cheema said that his death has left the party traumatised and that he was a valuable asset to the party whose services can never be forgotten.

Sharif also extended his condolences to the family and loved ones of Manzoor.

In addition, Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Cheema extended condolences over Cheema’s death.

“May Allah give strength to his family and may his soul rest in Peace. I request everyone to follow safety guidelines. This is a real threat,” she added.

Separately, two more MPA’s from KP — where 11,373 people have been infected and 500 COVID-19 related deaths have taken place — tested positive for the virus.

Awami National Party’s MPA’s in KP Faisal Zeb Khan and Salahuddin Khan contracted coronavirus, according to the party’s twitter post.