Chinese media jibes US on human rights

BEIJING: The Chinese state media has been covering chaotic protests in the United States in the aftermath of the Minnesota police killing of George Floyd and highlighting President Donald Trump’s threat to use troops.

Hu Xijin, editor of the Global Times, a nationalistic tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily, said the United States was marking the Tiananmen anniversary “in a unique way”.

“US military is being dispatched to the cities and police are opening fire. The US is proving the importance for China to restore order in 1989. But back then, the destruction of China’s order was much worse than US now,” he said in English on Twitter.

On Monday, Trump vowed to use military force if the US violence was not quelled.

“China has shown patience toward the Hong Kong riots,” the Global Times wrote in an editorial, citing the security legislation as key to resolving the issue there. “Does the White House believe that deploying the military can solve its deep-seated problems?”

A cartoon posted by the People’s Daily on social media depicted a policeman breaking off a Statue of Liberty cloaking, the sky in flames and the White House beneath him, under the Chinese caption “Human Rights”. “We always oppose racial discrimination,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a Wednesday media briefing. “We hope the US government will take concrete measures to fulfill its obligations under the international convention on elimination of all forms of racial discrimination to protect the legal rights of ethnic minorities,” he said.